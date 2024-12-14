Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NINE

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Nine Energy Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

In other news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 60,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $60,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,935. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 35,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $59,084.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,133.22. This trade represents a 18.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 89.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.