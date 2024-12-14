Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Head to Head Survey

LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LSL Property Services and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin 19.64% 5.93% 3.62%

Volatility and Risk

LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alexander & Baldwin $208.90 million 6.56 $29.80 million $0.62 30.42

This table compares LSL Property Services and Alexander & Baldwin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LSL Property Services and Alexander & Baldwin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSL Property Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Alexander & Baldwin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander & Baldwin is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats LSL Property Services on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSL Property Services

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising. The Financial Services segment offers compliance and other services to mortgage and insurance networks. The Surveying & Valuation segment provides valuations and professional surveying services of residential properties to various lenders and individual customers; data services to lenders; and asset management services, including managing the sale of residential properties on behalf of corporate clients and property investors. The Estate Agency Franchising segment offers brand marketing, and commercial and information technology support services under brands, including Your Move and Reeds Rains, as well as various local brands; repossession services; and conveyancing panel management and support services to its franchisees and their customers. It also offers business and domestic software development; and conveyancing packaging services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai’i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state’s economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.