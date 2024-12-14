ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) versus Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Critical Analysis

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Carlyle Secured Lending”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNeuron Group $640,000.00 0.10 -$6.52 million N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending $241.63 million 3.76 $92.28 million $1.79 9.97

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carlyle Secured Lending 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReNeuron Group and Carlyle Secured Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.58%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Volatility and Risk

ReNeuron Group has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ReNeuron Group and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 40.69% 12.60% 5.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats ReNeuron Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNeuron Group

(Get Free Report)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.