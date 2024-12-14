Critical Survey: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of WaveDancer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WaveDancer and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mobileye Global 3 10 12 1 2.42

Profitability

Mobileye Global has a consensus target price of $23.24, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Mobileye Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than WaveDancer.

This table compares WaveDancer and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer -17.55% -57.30% -27.44% Mobileye Global -164.13% 0.63% 0.60%

Volatility & Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WaveDancer and Mobileye Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $7.74 million 0.81 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Mobileye Global $2.08 billion 6.83 -$27.00 million ($3.65) -4.80

WaveDancer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global.

Summary

Mobileye Global beats WaveDancer on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WaveDancer

(Get Free Report)

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.