Analysts Set Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target at $6.92

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk lowered Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 25,118 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $86,154.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,529.83. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 22,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $87,036.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,298.15. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,691 shares of company stock worth $237,767. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

