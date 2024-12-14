Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) versus Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Free Report) and Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Therapeutic Solutions International and Cybin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Therapeutic Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cybin 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

5.6% of Therapeutic Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and Cybin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Cybin N/A -93.17% -84.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Therapeutic Solutions International and Cybin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapeutic Solutions International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.04 Cybin $680,000.00 287.53 -$35.93 million ($6.66) -1.47

Therapeutic Solutions International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Therapeutic Solutions International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cybin beats Therapeutic Solutions International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production. It also produces nutraceuticals, including ProJuvenol, a synergistic blend of complex anti-aging ingredients in capsules; NanoStilbene, a nanoemulsion of nanoparticle pterostilbene; DermalStilbene, a topical form of pterostilbene delivered through spray application onto skin; IsoStilbene, an injectable formulation of pterostilbene; NeuroStilbene, an intranasal form of pterostilbene; NanoPSA, a blend of NanoStilbene and broccoli sprout extracts; and NLRP3 Trifecta, a two-product combo that consists of one bottle of NanoPSA and one bottle of GTE-50 green tea extract. In addition, the company develops therapeutics in chronic traumatic encephalopathy, and traumatic brain injury and lung pathology; and portfolio of immunotherapies that provides dendritic cell vaccines for cancers to Parkinson’s disease developed on StemVacs platform. Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, Idaho.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation. It has also developed EMBARK, a psychological support model that integrates clinical approaches to promote supportive healing with psychedelic medicine. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

