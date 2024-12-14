Brokerages Set Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Price Target at $10.25

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
JBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of NYSE JBI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. Janus International Group has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.86.
Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.
