Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives $27.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADVM

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $111.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.91. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.