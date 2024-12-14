Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $206.13

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.13.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Dycom Industries stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.92. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.
