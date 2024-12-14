Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $206.13

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 267.0% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.92. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

