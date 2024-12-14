Comparing Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) & Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) and Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Taisei and Bird Construction’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taisei N/A N/A N/A Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.3% of Bird Construction shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taisei 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bird Construction 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taisei and Bird Construction, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Bird Construction has a consensus price target of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. Given Bird Construction’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bird Construction is more favorable than Taisei.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taisei and Bird Construction”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taisei N/A N/A N/A $278.84 0.04 Bird Construction N/A N/A N/A $0.68 28.29

Taisei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bird Construction, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Taisei pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bird Construction pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Taisei pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bird Construction pays out 111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Bird Construction beats Taisei on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields. It also involved in the redevelopment, public-private partnership/private finance initiative, property management, in-house development, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc. provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication. It also engages in the civil construction operations, such as site preparation and earthworks, underground piping, utilities and foundation, drilling, blasting, and other concrete services, as well as contract mining, mine support, and greenfield and brownfield hydroelectric facilities; steel modular construction; and civil infrastructure operations comprising road, bridge, rail, and underground utilities installation. In addition, it constructs and retrofits institutional facilities, include healthcare facilities, post-secondary education facilities, K-12 schools, public safety and defence facilities, recreation facilities, transportation, courthouses, government buildings, and long term care and senior housing facilities; offers industrial maintenance, repair, and operations services; and constructs new construction and retrofit of warehousing, laboratories, manufacturing and processing facilities, data centers, office buildings, retail spaces, film studio infrastructure, hotels, and mixed-use mid- to high-rise residential buildings. Further, it offers electrical and related system services, such as electrical and mechanical infrastructure design and installation, data communications, telecommunications, security, and lifecycle services. It serves oil and gas, chemicals, liquefied natural gas, natural resources, nuclear, power, renewable energy, and water and wastewater sectors. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

