Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Duluth from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 142.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

