Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.67. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,266,697 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

