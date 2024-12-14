StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

