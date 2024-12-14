HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $614,771.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,080.72. This represents a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $401,139.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,618.24. This represents a 34.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,291 shares of company stock valued at $11,912,497 in the last three months. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

