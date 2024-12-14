uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on uniQure from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on uniQure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Get uniQure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QURE

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $750.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.