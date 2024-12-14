IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

