Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,426. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,690 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

