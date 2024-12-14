Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

In other news, Director John Patience bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. The trade was a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AXDX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.