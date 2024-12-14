Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.56. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.
Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics
In other news, Director John Patience bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. The trade was a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
