NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBY

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.