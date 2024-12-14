NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
