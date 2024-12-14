StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.56. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.