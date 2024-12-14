CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of CPS Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.