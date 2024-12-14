StockNews.com Upgrades Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after buying an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $11,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

