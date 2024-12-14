Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CARV stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Donald Felix acquired 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $44,999.82. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999.82. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

