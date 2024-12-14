Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 104.92%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

