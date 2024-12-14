Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Price Performance
Shares of Citizens stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.44%.
Citizens Announces Dividend
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- What is a Special Dividend?
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.