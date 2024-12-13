55,700 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 548,812 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 808,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Vimeo by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 93,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMEO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.23. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Vimeo’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

