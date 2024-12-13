Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $221,000 Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTO. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 155,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 45.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $603.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $31.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 257.63%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $610,696.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,173.34. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTO shares. Raymond James raised CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

