Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 238,003 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,003 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 291.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,848,000 after buying an additional 1,765,974 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 942,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 483.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after purchasing an additional 812,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter worth about $24,600,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

