Centiva Capital LP Has $220,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,341 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $45.96 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.85, a PEG ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

