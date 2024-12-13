Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $129,480,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,951,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after purchasing an additional 468,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.36.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.0 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.