Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 67,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

