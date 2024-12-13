Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Varex Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4,739.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 196,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

