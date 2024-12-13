Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 831 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 897,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 182,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 163,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FVAL opened at $63.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $888.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.