B&L Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B&L Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of B&L Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Alphabet stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.46. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $195.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

