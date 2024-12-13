Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 262 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,534,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,726,000 after acquiring an additional 341,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,564,000 after buying an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,682,000 after buying an additional 821,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,327,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,198,000 after acquiring an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,252. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

