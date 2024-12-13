Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,825,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,874,000 after acquiring an additional 593,878 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,083,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,885 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,331,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,423,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,074,000 after purchasing an additional 195,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

