Lavaca Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,110,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $191.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.68 and a 12-month high of $195.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $170.46.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

