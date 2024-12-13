City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in City were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,542,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in City by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in City by 5.6% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 88,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in City by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in City by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. City Holding has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.28.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. City had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.56%.

Insider Activity

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $170,203.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,696.01. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $788,631.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,969.22. The trade was a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,196,697 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of City in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

