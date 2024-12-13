Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,516,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 472,925 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,683,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 91,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $250.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $212.92 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

