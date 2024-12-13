Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $495.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

