Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $495.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.31.
Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
