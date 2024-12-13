VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 777,655 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 785.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

VNET Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. VNET Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

