HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,619,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,546,000 after purchasing an additional 776,455 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,179,000 after buying an additional 53,566 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 421,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.97. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

