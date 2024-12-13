Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 418,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the second quarter worth approximately $24,618,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veralto by 106.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,239,000 after purchasing an additional 234,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,913,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Veralto Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,017 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

