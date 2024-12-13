HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

