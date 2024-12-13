Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 73.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 811,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

