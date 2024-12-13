Centiva Capital LP Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in LSB Industries by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 128,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 904,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 790,194 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXU stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $632.77 million, a PE ratio of -42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

LXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

