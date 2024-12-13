Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 662,894 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

DDL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $996.88 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.37. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

