Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 565 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.07 and a beta of 3.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.