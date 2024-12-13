Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 565 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $33.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.07 and a beta of 3.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.