Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $284,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,175,000 after buying an additional 1,070,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after buying an additional 548,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after buying an additional 487,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.79. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $120.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Susquehanna upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
