UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 593.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 20.8% during the third quarter. Circumference Group LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 5,606.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 34,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $3,129,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 21,710.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.94. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PATH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

