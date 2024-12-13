Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 850 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $45,481,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,293,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,831,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMN opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $80.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. William Blair lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

